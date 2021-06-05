Bashaud Breeland is expected to compete with Cameron Dantzler for a starting job

USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings made cornerback Bashaud Breeland a late addition to a rebuilding secondary. The former Chief is expected to have a chance to make an immediate impact.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Breeland is expected to compete with Cameron Dantzler for the starting outside cornerback spot across from veteran newcomer Patrick Peterson.

Breeland’s one-year deal is worth up to $4 million, per Tomasson.

Mackensie Alexander, who has returned to the Vikings after a year with the Bengals, is the top candidate to be the starting nickel corner.

Last year, two rookies started on the outside for the Vikings — Dantzler and Jeff Gladney, whose future with the team is in doubt after an offseason domestic-violence arrest.

Breeland, 29, entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2014. He has played for Washington (four years), Green Bay (one season), and Kansas City (two years).