Ezekiel Elliott sued for another dog attack

Posted by Mike Florio on June 5, 2021, 8:58 AM EDT
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has another problem related to one of his dogs.

Via TMZ.com, a new lawsuit contends that Elliott’s Rottweiler attacked an employee of a boarding facility on March 25, 2021.

Per the lawsuit, Elliott allegedly had boarded his three dogs at the Bliss Pet Resort in Prosper, Texas. Brandon Williams took the dogs outside so that they could do the things that most (but not all) dogs do outside. The Rottweiler suddenly attacked, according to the civil complaint.

The dog, according to the allegations, seized Williams’ right arm, clamped down, and threw him to the ground.

“Mr. Elliott and his representatives were very surprised to learn of Mr. Williams’ complaint, particularly given that Bliss Pet Spa indicated at the time of the incident that this was not uncommon and was being handled under standard spa protocol,” attorney Frank Salzano told TMZ.com. “Mr. Elliott will address this matter accordingly.”

Elliott has been sued once before for an alleged attack by the Rottweiler. Earlier this year, another incident occurred when the dogs allegedly attacked two people while running loose.

  1. I’m certainly NO fan of this guy, but in this case it is hard to blame Elliott for this one. The dog was left there for the place to care for the dog, not running loose somewhere as in his other cases. Sounds to me like another situation where someone is trying to rip off a rich athlete with a shaky past. Case dismissed!

  4. If your pet has a history of attacking people that means that it has not been properly socialized or trained to be aggressive.

    I would imagine if it is attacking unprovoked the latter is more likely in which case you should not be boarding your pet.

  5. It was at a dog boarding facility – it’s an aspect/risk of the business, particularly if they are willing to board large, muscular breeds of dogs. If the employee has an issue it should be with his employer, not the client.

  6. Rottweilers, pit bulls and chow chows should be banned.

    And I’ve had dogs for more than 40 years. Love ‘em, but certain breeds are dangerous.

