Ezekiel Elliott sued for another dog attack

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has another problem related to one of his dogs.

Via TMZ.com, a new lawsuit contends that Elliott’s Rottweiler attacked an employee of a boarding facility on March 25, 2021.

Per the lawsuit, Elliott allegedly had boarded his three dogs at the Bliss Pet Resort in Prosper, Texas. Brandon Williams took the dogs outside so that they could do the things that most (but not all) dogs do outside. The Rottweiler suddenly attacked, according to the civil complaint.

The dog, according to the allegations, seized Williams’ right arm, clamped down, and threw him to the ground.

“Mr. Elliott and his representatives were very surprised to learn of Mr. Williams’ complaint, particularly given that Bliss Pet Spa indicated at the time of the incident that this was not uncommon and was being handled under standard spa protocol,” attorney Frank Salzano told TMZ.com. “Mr. Elliott will address this matter accordingly.”

Elliott has been sued once before for an alleged attack by the Rottweiler. Earlier this year, another incident occurred when the dogs allegedly attacked two people while running loose.