Giants had about 70 players at OTAs

Getty Images

The Giants were among the teams that released a statement through the NFL Players Association saying that they would not participate in voluntary offseason work, but this week most players were in attendance.

About 70 players took part in Friday’s Organized Team Activity, according to the New York Post.

Among the players who chose not to participate were key players in the secondary. They have been getting together for their own training, organized by safety Logan Ryan.

The Giants’ three-day mandatory minicamp takes place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.