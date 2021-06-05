Jamaal Williams: I love Aaron Rodgers, but for the Lions he should stay out

Getty Images

Lions running back Jamaal Williams played with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay the last four years before signing in Detroit this year. And while Williams came to be good friends with Rodgers, he would be fine with Rodgers and the Packers not settling their differences any time soon.

Williams acknowledged that what’s bad for the Packers — Rodgers staying away — would be good for the rest of the NFC North.

“Shoot, I love 12,” Williams said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I just want him just to be happy, live his life and do what he needs to do. But for the Lions, for my team and everything, uh, yeah, go ahead and just stay out for a minute. Let us go ahead and get loose. I mean, you know, we’ll go against him, too, but make it easier for us.“

Williams said he can make no predictions about whether Rodgers will ultimately play for the Packers.

“But I wish him the best,” Williams said. “That’s my boy and I just want him to do whatever makes him happy.”

What would make fans of the other NFC North teams happy would be an ugly and protracted dispute between Rodgers and the Packers.