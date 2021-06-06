Anthony Lynn planning to make use of D’Andre Swift’s “natural hands” in passing game

Getty Images

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said last week that he’s planning to go with the hot hand at running back this season, but that won’t be limited to how well players are running the ball.

The passing game will also play a role in who is on the field and D'Andre Swift may benefit from that aspect of the competition. He had 46 catches during his rookie season and Lynn thinks there could be more for the 2020 second-round pick to give in a receiver role.

“He has natural hands,” Lynn said, via the team’s website. “He’s learning coverage and how to read coverages and sit in zones and run through lanes and things like that. He’s doing good. We can use him in a plethora of ways, in my opinion. I like his skillset so far.”

Jamaal Williams is Swift’s competition for playing time right now, but it looks like Todd Gurley may be joining the team as a free agent in the near future. That would make for a crowded backfield and all the more reason for Swift to show he’s able to contribute in a variety of ways.