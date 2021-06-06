Anthony Lynn planning to make use of D’Andre Swift’s “natural hands” in passing game

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said last week that he’s planning to go with the hot hand at running back this season, but that won’t be limited to how well players are running the ball.

The passing game will also play a role in who is on the field and D'Andre Swift may benefit from that aspect of the competition. He had 46 catches during his rookie season and Lynn thinks there could be more for the 2020 second-round pick to give in a receiver role.

“He has natural hands,” Lynn said, via the team’s website. “He’s learning coverage and how to read coverages and sit in zones and run through lanes and things like that. He’s doing good. We can use him in a plethora of ways, in my opinion. I like his skillset so far.”

Jamaal Williams is Swift’s competition for playing time right now, but it looks like Todd Gurley may be joining the team as a free agent in the near future. That would make for a crowded backfield and all the more reason for Swift to show he’s able to contribute in a variety of ways.

7 responses to “Anthony Lynn planning to make use of D’Andre Swift’s “natural hands” in passing game

  1. The Lions have coaches that talk a big game with zero follow through. What else is new?

    65 years – One Playoff Win, the Detroit Lions Legacy!

  2. We are all hoping for good things from Swift. The passing game has a solid check-down in him and Williams. Both guys run well and the line is actually solid. The line makes for a good short passing game opening up with play action for the long pass. TJ is a great check-down option also. I expect big things from TJ.

  3. Love his use of “plethora” in a sentence. Anthony Lynn is clearly a highly cultured individual who enjoys “The Three Amigos.”

  4. Was it SWift’s “natural hands” that caused him tp drop a sure td pass in the end zone last season that turned a sure Lions’ win into an eventual loss?

  5. Swift is really dangerous in the open field. I would get him 80-90 catches. He’s one of those guys like Cook, Kamara, and McCaffrey. They can beat you from anywhere on the field, but especially when they get out in space. Jerry Rice dropped more sure TD passes his first couple years than any WR in history, and he turned out OK.

  6. iluvfootball says:
    June 6, 2021 at 10:20 am
    20 12

    —————————————————————————-

    This group just showed up. Give them at least a year before assuming they will continue rather than break the past pattern.

  7. Anthony Lynn is an excellent OC who will make a huge difference in Jared Goff’s career. What he did with the Chargers rookie QB was amazing. Anthony Lynn didn’t get credit for Justin Herbert’s growth. The Detroit Lions will be a better football team next season.

