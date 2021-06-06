Arthur Blank: I’m deeply grateful for what Julio Jones did for our team

Getty Images

One of the factors that stalled the trade process for Julio Jones was Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s desire for a first-round pick in exchange for the wide receiver.

Clearly, Blank changed his mind, as Jones is on his way to the Titans for a second-round pick.

With a new General Manager and head coach for 2021, Blank has the longest connection to Jones within the team’s top brass. He released a statement following the trade on Sunday to express his appreciation for Jones’ 10 seasons with the franchise.

“Julio Jones will always be part of the Falcons story, having set numerous records and creating many great memories for all our fans, including me, since the day we drafted him,” Blank said. “He has been a fixture on our team for almost half the time I have owned the Falcons. As we both move in another direction, I’m deeply grateful for what Julio has done for our team and what he has meant to our city and, in my mind, he will always be part of the Falcons family. I wish him nothing but the best in Tennessee and throughout his life.”

Jones departs the Falcons as the team’s all-time leader in receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896). He’s also second in franchise history with 60 receiving touchdowns.

In eight postseason games, he has 61 receptions for 834 yards with six TDs.