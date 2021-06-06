Dan Vitale says he’s done playing football

Posted by Josh Alper on June 6, 2021, 9:31 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 01 Packers at Giants
Getty Images

The Patriots released fullback Dan Vitale last month and he says he won’t be looking for another place to play in 2021.

In a post to his LinkedIn page, Vitale wrote that he feels “like my body is just ready to move on” from playing football. He noted that he majored in economics at Northwestern and asked for “any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer as I move into this next stage of my life.”

Vitale was a 2016 sixth-round choice of the Buccaneers and opened his rookie season on their practice squad. The Browns signed him to their active roster later that year and he played 24 games in Cleveland before moving on to the Packers. Vitale played 20 games in Green Bay and opted out of playing in 2020 after signing with the Patriots.

Vitale had one carry for three yards and 15 catches for 145 yards over the course of his career.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Dan Vitale says he’s done playing football

  3. The man has an Economics degree from Northwestern. He has infinite opportunities. He has better things to do than performing on a football field for your entertainment.

  5. He may have “infinite opportunities” but none of them would pay him $1.3mill in 2021. Telling him to keep playing football, even just for a year or two more, isn’t about entertaining a fan(he’s a FB!) but more like sound advice.

    Hes not digging himself a grave by playing another year or two, then beginning to take advantage of those “infinite opportunities.”

  6. $ 1.3 million and he carried the ball 3 yards…? I guarantee to carry it for 1 yard…and only want a quarter million ( much much cheaper).

  7. Dan was a severely underused,underrated,very talented fullback in the NFL. Coming out of college,this dude had so much potential. Unfortunately,the fullback is a forgotten position in today’s NFL. Too bad,because by my estimation,the fullback should still be an integral part of most if not all offenses. Best of luck Dan,there is alot more to life than just the game of football.

  8. gibson45 says:
    June 6, 2021 at 10:01 am
    The man has an Economics degree from Northwestern. He has infinite opportunities. He has better things to do than performing on a football field for your entertainment.
    =========================
    If the primary reason someone is performing on a football field is for my entertainment, then he needs to retire.

  10. evenwhenimwrongimalwaysright says:
    June 6, 2021 at 1:21 pm
    Dan was a severely underused,underrated,very talented fullback in the NFL. Coming out of college,this dude had so much potential. Unfortunately,the fullback is a forgotten position in today’s NFL. Too bad,because by my estimation,the fullback should still be an integral part of most if not all offenses. Best of luck Dan,there is alot more to life than just the game of football.
    ****************************************************

    He had a perfect opportunity with a team that greatly values the FB position (see James Devlin), and he opted out, then retired. He didn’t have the desire.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.