Falcons announce agreement with Titans on Julio Jones trade

The deal is done, or at least the agreement is.

The Falcons have announced that the team has agreed to terms on a trade that will send receiver Julio Jones to the Titans. Atlanta gets Tennessee’s second-round pick in 2022 and fourth-round pick in 2023. The Titans get Jones and Atlanta’s sixth-round pick in 2023.

Jones, as the Falcons note in their press release, exists as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yardage, and 100-yard games. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro, and a member of the NFL’s all-decade team of the 2010s.

He appeared in 135 games with the Falcons, catching 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Jones presumably will be required to pass a physical before the transaction becomes official. The Titans will also need to do a little salary-cap magic to absorb Jones’ $15.3 million charge foe 2021. Barring something entirely unexpected at this point, Jones is a Titan.

52 responses to “Falcons announce agreement with Titans on Julio Jones trade

  2. Good value for Atlanta during the rebuild. They are lucky they got the extra pick.

  3. Pretty good deal all things weighed out. Makes a lot of QBs around the league mad that their team didn’t get Jones for a 2nd doubdeet

  6. Cant believe the Titans took on the entire $15 million of his contract. They overpaid.

  7. He should do pretty well in Tennessee but I don’t think they will beat the Chiefs

  8. Julio turns 33 in February.

    There are only 5 WR under contract for 2021 at 33 years or older.

  9. That’s not a good haul at all for a generational talent. Should’ve took one of the better deals by NFC teams, it isn’t like the Falcons are making the playoffs in the next three years.

  11. IF he can stay healthy, I think him and AJ Brown will be quite the formidable duo. He has one injury plagued season and people write him off. He has definitely heard those whispers. It takes a certain type of man to achieve the success he has in the league. It’s usually someone self-driven and motivated.

    I think he comes out to prove people wrong and mor and than likely has a very strong year. I don’t see them going very far from there power run offense still, but when they do decide to put it in the air, the Titans have one of the best WR duos in the league now to go and get those passes.

  13. Very bold and brave of them to “pass” on that “team” that offered them a “first rounder”

  14. josh plum says:
    June 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm
    IF he can stay healthy, I think him and AJ Brown will be quite the formidable duo.


    Agreed, and with Henry in the backfield this team just got better. Titans will be a force in the AFC.

  15. Julio had ONE season with injuries and now everyone wants to call him injury prone. Not including 2020 he missed all of 4 games over 6 years. Amendola, Juwann James, DeSean Jackson – that’s injury prone, JJ is not.

  16. Green Bay misses another chance to soothe the savage beast. These guys obviously don’t care what Aaron thinks or does.

  17. Since Julio had his mind made up on what type of team he would like to go to with what he specifies at QB, I would be curious how he feels now going to a RUN first Offense since there will be alot of plays where he is just running up the field aimlessly.

  19. aj’s gonna need a new contract, julio will want to restructure. have fun w/that

  20. Jones needs to stay healthy and make the third down catches because that will be his role and hopefully, he can add about 7-10 TDs. Tannehill will likely sacrifice money for them to get under the cap because its now or never for this team to win a championship, though I dont think the defense will ever be good enough. Though Nashville is growing, its still a small market team and the NFL doesnt let too many of them win championships, though TB and KC winning recently, can change that thinking …

  21. Sometimes a super star is more valuable on the trading block than on the roster. This is one of those times.

  22. So much for, “We have a first round offer on the table” line they tried to con other teams into. Good for the Titans though for sticking to their draft value evaluation. Just gave Tannehill an early Christmas present.

  23. The endzones in Tennessee are the same place they have them in Atlanta and Julio Jones has not been able to find the ones in Atlanta the last couple seasons

  25. Getting rid of that horrendous contract and any draft picks at all for a injury prone , not on the good side of 30 player with declining skills is a WIN Atlanta.

  26. Tennessee was the 3rd highest ratio of run plays to pass plays. Don’t look for them to change their ways from a run first team.

    While signing Julio was good for jersey sales, is this team really a better team than finished last season? I’m not really seeing it.

  27. Hmmm i wonder if the falcons will tell everyone they had a 1st round pick be decided on the titans deal instead :), hint no one was offering a 1st round pick

  28. MantisToboggan says:
    June 6, 2021 at 2:16 pm
    Julio had ONE season with injuries and now everyone wants to call him injury prone. Not including 2020 he missed all of 4 games over 6 years. Amendola, Juwann James, DeSean Jackson – that’s injury prone, JJ is not.
    _____________

    Jones averaged 20 yards per game less over his last four seasons than his previous four. So even the games he’s played haven’t been as good as they used to be.

  30. now that this is done, the packers can tell rodgers that they picked up a new guy that holds for extra points!

  31. Diehard pats fan, but I’m glad we “passed” on Julio if we actually were in on him. Right now, we need the picks for a rebuild. Its easier to save the 2nd rounder snd cap space, to find more pieces.

    Julio is a generational talent at WR, but there is no reason to sell the farm. If this was 2017, sure no doubt. But with his contract and injury history, stay the course, and hold out.

  32. Is Tannehill the “big armed quarterback” that Jones was looking for?

  33. nflhistorybuff68 says:
    June 6, 2021 at 2:36 pm
    Jones needs to stay healthy and make the third down catches because that will be his role and hopefully, he can add about 7-10 TDs.
    ____________

    Jones has never been a touchdown machine, with only 60 career receiving TDs in his 10 seasons.

  34. This trade makes no sense if the salary cap is actually a salary cap. The Titans were in barely better cap position that the Falcons, with 3.5 mil available, and 20 mil of dead money on the books. They have to pay AJ Brown next year, and they have a few draft picks to sign. They need some players to restructure, perhaps including Julio Jones (he has a 15 mil cap hit next year), but this is the kind of thing that makes the salary cap seem like a joke.

  35. I personally think they overpaid, simply by virtue of forking over a 2nd, swapping a 4th for a 6th, AND taking on his contract, but only time will tell. Should be fun to watch, at the very least, regardless of whether or not it turn out to be a successful move for the Titans.

  36. “The NFL don’t let too many of them (small market teams) win championships”.

    I bet dollars to donuts its a Bills fan.

  37. I just read the whole response. It’s a Titans fan with “Buffalo Syndrome”.

  38. Green Bay, New Orleans, Indy, KC and Pittsburgh are all small market teams that have won championships.

  39. Falcons made no secret of the fact that they wanted to trade Jones. Packers have made no secret of the fact they won’t trade Rodgers.
    Yet so many people believe whatever they want to believe.

  40. Probably a bit of an overpay by the Titans especially if they’re paying all $15 million, but given that Henry is not the type of runner who will age well it makes sense to overpay and try to go for it. Probably still not enough to win it all but I it’s a decent spin of the wheel.

  42. Now the Titans have to send the number one pick next year to GB for Rodgers. Do some salary cap juggling and they will be set for this year but paralyzed in cap hell for the next 10.

  43. bkinacti0n says:
    June 6, 2021 at 4:06 pm
    MantisToboggan says:
    June 6, 2021 at 2:16 pm
    Julio had ONE season with injuries and now everyone wants to call him injury prone. Not including 2020 he missed all of 4 games over 6 years. Amendola, Juwann James, DeSean Jackson – that’s injury prone, JJ is not.
    _____________

    Jones averaged 20 yards per game less over his last four seasons than his previous four. So even the games he’s played haven’t been as good as they used to be.

    _____________

    This is not true. He averaged 109 a game vs 94. And that four year stretch of 94 a game is 10 yards better than the WR who is 2nd all time in YPG, Calvin Johnson. So even that “subpar” 4 year stretch in your eyes is still 10 yards better a game than every WR who has ever played game in relation to their career YPG.

  45. Is julio at his age that much more productive than Davis would have been?? When you include the picks and guarantees in money im not sure the Titans made the right choice here.

  47. say what you want about his age and diminishing skill set…
    .
    …titans just got better

  48. Everyone calling julio washed hasn’t watched matt ryan the past 2 or 3 yrs. His arm is toast, and cant get julio the deep ball. Which is why julio said he wanted a big arm QB. A little pricey, but with Henry forcing a loaded box, aj and julio should be able to feast

  49. washed up and injury prone? I wonder if some of you even watch football:

    2020 771 yards 3 TD
    2019 1394 yards 6 TD
    2018 1677 yards 8 TD
    2017 1444 yards 3 TD

    Anyone would want a player w that production or should say anyone with a clue about football which most of you based on your comments dont

  51. howboutthemcowboys2020 says:
    June 6, 2021 at 7:48 pm
    washed up and injury prone? I wonder if some of you even watch football:

    2020 771 yards 3 TD
    2019 1394 yards 6 TD
    2018 1677 yards 8 TD
    2017 1444 yards 3 TD

    Anyone would want a player w that production or should say anyone with a clue about football which most of you based on your comments dont
    _____________

    Losers pay for past production. Its about what you think a player is worth going forward. Julio is one of the best ever – no one is questioning that – but its fair to question how much he has left in the tank.

  52. This is not true. He averaged 109 a game vs 94. And that four year stretch of 94 a game is 10 yards better than the WR who is 2nd all time in YPG, Calvin Johnson. So even that “subpar” 4 year stretch in your eyes is still 10 yards better a game than every WR who has ever played game in relation to their career YPG.
    ____________

    Its actually 109.9 vs 93.4 (or 16.5 yards difference) since you felt the need to correct.

    So if he drops by another 16.5 over the next four years, will that justify the $13 million per year he’s earning?

    Everyone slows down and breaks down. I’m not saying he isn’t a first-ballot HOFer. I’m saying Atlanta was smart to cut bait when they did.

