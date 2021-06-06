Falcons get a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick for Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-rounder

Getty Images

The final terms are in.

The Falcons will get more than they got from the Patriots for receiver Mohamed Sanu. And more than they gave up for tight end Hayden Hurst.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that, for Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023, the Falcons get Tennessee’s second-round pick in 2022 plus a fourth-round pick in 2023.

With the Titans expected to be an even more viable contender after acquiring Julio, that could be a very low second-round pick in 2022.

In trading for Hurst, the Falcons sent the second-round pick they received from the Patriots for Sanu to Baltimore, the 55th overall selection. (The Ravens used it to take running back J.K. Dobbins.) That was the 23rd pick in round two. The Falcons will be hoping that Tennessee ends up picking a lot higher than that.