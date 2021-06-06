Falcons get a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick for Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-rounder

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2021, 12:34 PM EDT
The final terms are in.

The Falcons will get more than they got from the Patriots for receiver Mohamed Sanu. And more than they gave up for tight end Hayden Hurst.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that, for Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023, the Falcons get Tennessee’s second-round pick in 2022 plus a fourth-round pick in 2023.

With the Titans expected to be an even more viable contender after acquiring Julio, that could be a very low second-round pick in 2022.

In trading for Hurst, the Falcons sent the second-round pick they received from the Patriots for Sanu to Baltimore, the 55th overall selection. (The Ravens used it to take running back J.K. Dobbins.) That was the 23rd pick in round two. The Falcons will be hoping that Tennessee ends up picking a lot higher than that.

6 responses to “Falcons get a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick for Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-rounder

  1. Falcons won this deal. Any word on how much, if any, salary is to be retained by Atlanta?

  2. That second round pick more than likely will be in the #50-60 range. Not very high for a perennial pro bowler.

  3. Great job by Allanta. They certainly fleeced Tenn in the money area and got the max deal they always would have gotten 3 months ago, so lucky a team was willling to overpay.

    Should be interesting to see who Tenn cuts off of this because it was rumored Jones wanted a new deal as well.

    Panic setting in within the AFC with NE in such great cap position, drafts and free agent moves already on the books with players in their primes before next year’s bidding spikes.

  4. touchback6 says:
    June 6, 2021 at 2:32 pm
    Great job by Allanta. They certainly fleeced Tenn in the money area and got the max deal they always would have gotten 3 months ago, so lucky a team was willling to overpay.

    Should be interesting to see who Tenn cuts off of this because it was rumored Jones wanted a new deal as well.

    Panic setting in within the AFC with NE in such great cap position, drafts and free agent moves already on the books with players in their primes before next year’s bidding spikes.

    —————

    Yeah, I’m pretty sure this trade was made to keep up with kc, Buffalo, etc. Not New England. But keep wishing. And keep posting. You’re batting .145

  5. I dont understand the comparison to the Sanu deal. That was an overpay by a desperate team and not a good yardstick for this deal. This is a reasonable deal for Jones, its not too high or low, and Atlanta should be happy since any outcome still leaves them with at least a ‘good’ haul of draft capital.

    Jones can completely change a season for a team, he can also be out for stretches with history and age heavily underscoring that constant risk. He can carry you to the playoffs and then not be there. If it wasn’t for how thats such a higher risk with him is why he’s not a no brainer first round pick trade value, even with the salary. Atlanta did get a lot of draft capital for him. How much now depends on how Jones does. If he did stay healthy and balls out the next couple years then those picks are going to be at the back of rounds (100% Julio for 2 years would be a major difference maker) and the Titans will come out well on the trade. But if he struggles with injuries the next couple years those picks will be higher (not too high though, Titans are a good team anyhow) and Atlanta will have won the deal for having enjoyed his greatness and then trading him at just the right time.

    So now we wait and see what time will tell.

  6. touchback6 says:
    June 6, 2021 at 2:32 pm
    Great job by Allanta. They certainly fleeced Tenn in the money area and got the max deal they always would have gotten 3 months ago, so lucky a team was willling to overpay.

    Should be interesting to see who Tenn cuts off of this because it was rumored Jones wanted a new deal as well.

    Panic setting in within the AFC with NE in such great cap position, drafts and free agent moves already on the books with players in their primes before next year’s bidding spikes.
    ***********************************

    I am very happy with the position the Pats have worked themselves too with cap and players. Especially considering just how messed up it was not that long ago. They really do have themselves on a decent path to climb back to being that team that the entire rest of the league worries about. But they are a couple years from being back to that level, thats all something that we now have to see how it unfolds. For this year we can look forward to a massively improved team, and a good one, that is reasonably well poised to take it higher going forward.

    The team in the AFC everyone fears the most is KC. The team in the AFCE everyone fears the most is Buffalo. The Pats for the time being are not in those conversations. But only for now. Go Pats!

