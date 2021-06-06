Falcons will trade Julio Jones to Titans

Getty Images

Julio Jones is heading to Tennessee.

The Falcons are trading Jones to the Titans for what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network calls “at least” a second-round draft pick.

As PFT reported a week ago, Jones to the Titans for a second-round draft pick was viewed by league sources as the most likely scenario. That’s what happened.

ESPN previously reported that the Falcons had already been offered a 2022 first-round draft pick for Jones, but that report was always suspect, and obviously the Falcons wouldn’t have taken a second from the Titans if someone else was offering them a first.

The Titans currently don’t have enough salary cap space to take on Jones’ $15.3 million guaranteed salary. It’s unknown whether Jones has agreed to any kind of contract restructuring, whether the Falcons will pay part of the salary, or whether other players on the Titans have agreed to restructure their deals to free up cap space. The deal may not get done for a couple days until all of that is worked out. But Jones is heading to Tennessee.