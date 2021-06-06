Falcons will trade Julio Jones to Titans

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 6, 2021, 11:46 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Atlanta Falcons
Julio Jones is heading to Tennessee.

The Falcons are trading Jones to the Titans for what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network calls “at least” a second-round draft pick.

As PFT reported a week ago, Jones to the Titans for a second-round draft pick was viewed by league sources as the most likely scenario. That’s what happened.

ESPN previously reported that the Falcons had already been offered a 2022 first-round draft pick for Jones, but that report was always suspect, and obviously the Falcons wouldn’t have taken a second from the Titans if someone else was offering them a first.

The Titans currently don’t have enough salary cap space to take on Jones’ $15.3 million guaranteed salary. It’s unknown whether Jones has agreed to any kind of contract restructuring, whether the Falcons will pay part of the salary, or whether other players on the Titans have agreed to restructure their deals to free up cap space. The deal may not get done for a couple days until all of that is worked out. But Jones is heading to Tennessee.

  1. Does anyone actually believe that the Titans are a Julio Jones away from winning a Super Bowl?

  2. But Arthur M. Blank said Julio would be a Falcons for life. If you work for the Falcons be afraid, very afraid.

  3. This at the very least elevates the Titans to an AFC South 1st place finish. The Titans, Browns, Patriots, Bills, and Ravens should be able to challenge The Chiefs for AFC championship. The AFC is a powerhouse this year.

  5. Titans were a one dimensional team last year. They did that one dimension extremely well. If Jones stays healthy they are more unpredictable, which makes defense harder. I like the trade for both teams.

  7. He’s walking into a perfect situation… He’ll be the No. 2 target and will face the No. 2 corner in most situations against defenses that are stacking the front to stop Henry… Plus, Tannehill is surprisingly accurate.

  8. Why would you not just keep Corey Davis if you were going to spend that much money on a WR?

    This is a waste of time and money by the Titans and Jones. Atlanta has to be thrilled that he’s off the books though.

  9. Wow! Must be that the Titans are the team willing to let him keep the most money. No way that QB will get him the ball consistently.

  10. I guess they need all the offensive weapons that they can get, because their defense can’t stop anybody!

  11. candlestickkid says:
    June 6, 2021 at 11:49 am
    Does anyone actually believe that the Titans are a Julio Jones away from winning a Super Bowl?
    ——————————————
    They won 11 games last year and Tannehill had 40 total td, a MVP caliber year. In 2019 they went to the AFC Championship game (so YES I would say they are a Julio Jones away from at least being a legit contender.

  12. Does anyone actually believe that the Titans are a Julio Jones away from winning a Super Bowl?

    ————————————

    I guess by your logic no team should ever do anything to get better unless they have a 100% chance of winning a Super Bowl

  13. I don’t care where he goes I’m just glad he’s not coming to the NFC West.

  15. Titans were not who I was expecting at all, but I guess Vrabel wants Tannehill to have some help.

  16. Julio Jones will allow the Titans to run more effective play-action passes because the defenses will have to respect both him and Brown way more now. If defenses back off to cover Brown and Jones, Henry will gash them. If they move up too close, the WRs will run fades to get 1 on 1 coverage. Good move by the Titans.

  18. Glad this finally happened…. Now I don’t have to deal with the distraction of him coming to Patriots….. he should do well with the Titans but he’s gonna hurt their cap space for a few years….

  19. A great offense wins games, but to win a championship, a team also needs a great defense.

    Titans should easily make the playoffs, but with that defense, they won’t go too far.

  21. So they are going to force Tannehill to throw? Abandoning the gameplan that got them wins is not a great idea. They should hope Jones is even going to play the whole season let alone produce. Playoffs?!?! Lol they may squeak in but one and done.

  23. grogansheroes says:
    June 6, 2021 at 12:49 pm
    Over/under on games played? 9.5

    ————————

    I’ll take the under

  25. Jason Harshman says:
    June 6, 2021 at 12:08 pm
    candlestickkid says:
    June 6, 2021 at 11:49 am
    Does anyone actually believe that the Titans are a Julio Jones away from winning a Super Bowl?
    ——————————————
    They won 11 games last year and Tannehill had 40 total td, a MVP caliber year. In 2019 they went to the AFC Championship game (so YES I would say they are a Julio Jones away from at least being a legit contender.
    ————————————————————————————————
    8-1 against teams that finished the season .500 or worse. 3-4 against teams that finished the season over .500 I’m sure it was nice to play the Jags x2 and the Texans x2 last season.

  27. ddeck00 says:
    June 6, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    grogansheroes says:
    June 6, 2021 at 12:49 pm
    Over/under on games played? 9.5

    ————————

    I’ll take the under

    ________

    Um, you guys do realize that the last time he missed more than 2 games (other than last year) was 2013, right?

  28. NinersFan1973 says:
    June 6, 2021 at 12:02 pm
    He’s walking into a perfect situation… He’ll be the No. 2 target and will face the No. 2 corner in most situations against defenses that are stacking the front to stop Henry… Plus, Tannehill is surprisingly accurate.

    —————————————————-

    If you think he’s the #2 target behind AJ Brown and he’ll be seeing the #2 corner b/c of it then you are sorely mistaken. Julio Jones will be the #1 WR in Tennessee and AJ Brown will be the benefactor. AJ is very good, but he is not Julio good.

  29. I’m not a Tannehill fan at all and think last year was a fluke. Risky move IMO without a top flight QB. Also that defense isn’t all that.

  30. PFT loves the Steelers says:
    June 6, 2021 at 4:09 pm
    ddeck00 says:
    June 6, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    grogansheroes says:
    June 6, 2021 at 12:49 pm
    Over/under on games played? 9.5

    ————————

    I’ll take the under

    ________

    Um, you guys do realize that the last time he missed more than 2 games (other than last year) was 2013, right?
    _________

    Being that he is now in his 30’s having played more than a decade in one of the most physically demanding sports known to man Jones missing the most games of his career last year seems pretty important and very relevant. Not just something you can gloss over as if it doesn’t matter.

  31. “ redclaw1314 says:
    June 6, 2021 at 11:56 am
    This at the very least elevates the Titans to an AFC South 1st place finish. The Titans, Browns, Patriots, Bills, and Ravens should be able to challenge The Chiefs for AFC championship. The AFC is a powerhouse this year.

    ———————————

    You ruined a good comment by throwing the Patriots in the mix.

  32. Excuse me, Mr. Schneider, but you have a “Mr. Russ Wilson” on line 1-

