Jon Robinson: It’s a big day for the Titans getting Julio Jones

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT
Titans General Manager Jon Robinson began discussing a trade for Julio Jones with Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot less than a month ago. The team’s coaches did their due diligence in recent weeks, watching film on Jones and gathering information.

On Sunday, everything came together to make the star receiver a Titan, pending a physical.

“We’ve been talking for probably 2-3 weeks here, back and forth with Atlanta,” Robinson said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “My hat’s off to (Fontenot). This is his first big trade. He was great to work with, and he has a great career ahead of him. So I appreciate working with him, and dealing with him. But we had discussions back and forth the last couple of weeks, and it kind of picked up in intensity yesterday, and then finally found some closure on it this morning.

“We’re excited to add Julio to the football team, and he’s excited to be a part of what we have going on in Nashville. It’s a big day for our team.”

The deal, which will have Tennessee trading its 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023, still is not complete. Robinson suggested the Titans still have to work through some things with the salary cap to comply with NFL guidelines.

The deal is close enough, though, that both sides have acknowledged an agreement is in place.

The seven-time Pro Bowler, who has 12,896 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns in his 10-year career, will join A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry and Josh Reynolds among others in Tennessee.

“He’s big. He’s fast. He’s tough,” Robinson said of Jones. “He’s great with the ball in his hands. He’s a willing blocker. I think a lot of the things that we ask of our receivers, which all the locals know, is get open, catch and block. He certainly checks those boxes and has done it as a high level for a lot of years in the National Football League.

“We did our due diligence with the film work and the evaluation about what he might add to the team, and we’re excited we were able to get some closure with it today.”

Robinson added that he hopes “we’ve bolstered [the team] today by adding Julio.”

The Titans’ ballyhooed signing of free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney in 2020 didn’t work out as expected. Clowney played only eight games and made no sacks with six quarterback hits.

  1. Great pick up for the Titans.
    Tannehill is a beast. Julio needs to stay healthy.. if so
    I can see him putting up big numbers this year.
    Championship or bust this year.

  3. Dang, that’s a sweet deal for the Titans. Falcons got screwed on that one.

  4. Well, when Julio said he wanted to play with a “big-armed QB”, I guess that was just wishful thinking eh?

  5. Tannehill is like, ahh, that’s great an all, thanks, but umm, I just rather hand it off to DH. You love me that way.

  6. I’ll have to wait till the regular season starts and how healthy Jones can stay before I can tell how well this trade shook out for both teams.

  7. I’ll have to wait till the regular season starts and how healthy Jones can stay before I can tell how well this trade shook out for both teams.

    ———————————

    Before last season, from 2014 through 2019 he played in 92 out of a possible 96 regular season games. I don’t know where you people get this idea he stays injured.

  8. Once into your early 30s anything can happen to WRs, healthwise. The contract is brutal and the fact Atl somehow didn’t have to pay anything, and got an additional pick in the mid rd like the 4th is a win on paper for Atl.

    Tenn is now over the cap so you have to wonder how many key, mid tier roster guys they’ll need to cut.

    If they stupidly give him an extension he is supposedly demanding, to spread out some dollars, well, that will be even more dumb.

    The only way this is a win for Tenn is if they win the sb. If they don’t they’re renting 3 very expensive players who are not worth the value of their deals.

    Henry is a fantastic RB, but you don’t pay RBs such a salary and expect to win a sb.

    This reminds me of when Houston stupidly paid Andre Johnson and Arian Foster top dollar at once.

    It doesn’t work.

  9. Hey jasons81….it’s because 98% of NFL fans are short sighted and misinformed. You are absolutely right, guy has plenty of good football left. Good move for the Titans.

  10. Vrable is old school, run first, with the best RB IN THE NFL! That D will be stingy, no more 8 in the box..: victory!

    Lamar Jackson learned first hand

  11. Touchback6 says the only way this works out for TN is if they win the SB. Yet he trashes Brady constantly for leaving NE, and yet, he just won the SB. Almost as if touchback6 just spouts off nothing but nonsense.

