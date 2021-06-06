Ryan Tannehill: Julio Jones gives us a dynamic duo at wide receiver

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill couldn’t wipe the smile off his face Sunday night.

The Titans quarterback has a new weapon, one of the best to play the position over the past decade. Julio Jones will pair with A.J. Brown, and the Titans also signed Josh Reynolds in the offseason. They also have the NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry.

“Wow! I’m excited. I’m fired up,” Tannehill said, via video from Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It’s been a little bit of an up and down. I didn’t know if it was going to happen. Just kind of along for the ride like everybody else. My agent called me today and said it was going to happen, so excited. Excited to bring Julio on board. To pair him across from A.J. on the other side, it’s really a dynamic duo for our wide receivers. Looking forward to what he can bring to the table. Obviously, a lot of work in front of us. We’re going to have to feel each other out and get on the same page. But looking forward to the work and then looking forward to good things.

“I’m fired up. I’m excited. How can you not be excited to play with a guy with the caliber of talent that Julio is and has been for his whole career. So excited to get to know him as a person. Just welcome him to the team and get him acclimated to how we do things.”

The Titans agreed Sunday to trade a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023. Arguably no player in the NFL faces more pressure than Tannehill this season.

With the weapons the Titans have, they will become a favorite in the AFC. That puts the onus on Tannehill to deliver.

Tannehill, who turns 33 next month, threw 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season as the Titans went 11-5 in the regular season before losing to the Ravens in the wild-card round.