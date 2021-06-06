Ryan Tannehill: Julio Jones gives us a dynamic duo at wide receiver

Posted by Charean Williams on June 6, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers
Ryan Tannehill couldn’t wipe the smile off his face Sunday night.

The Titans quarterback has a new weapon, one of the best to play the position over the past decade. Julio Jones will pair with A.J. Brown, and the Titans also signed Josh Reynolds in the offseason. They also have the NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry.

“Wow! I’m excited. I’m fired up,” Tannehill said, via video from Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It’s been a little bit of an up and down. I didn’t know if it was going to happen. Just kind of along for the ride like everybody else. My agent called me today and said it was going to happen, so excited. Excited to bring Julio on board. To pair him across from A.J. on the other side, it’s really a dynamic duo for our wide receivers. Looking forward to what he can bring to the table. Obviously, a lot of work in front of us. We’re going to have to feel each other out and get on the same page. But looking forward to the work and then looking forward to good things.

“I’m fired up. I’m excited. How can you not be excited to play with a guy with the caliber of talent that Julio is and has been for his whole career. So excited to get to know him as a person. Just welcome him to the team and get him acclimated to how we do things.”

The Titans agreed Sunday to trade a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023. Arguably no player in the NFL faces more pressure than Tannehill this season.

With the weapons the Titans have, they will become a favorite in the AFC. That puts the onus on Tannehill to deliver.

Tannehill, who turns 33 next month, threw 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season as the Titans went 11-5 in the regular season before losing to the Ravens in the wild-card round.

17 responses to “Ryan Tannehill: Julio Jones gives us a dynamic duo at wide receiver

  4. Julio has been questionable with some sort of lower leg ailment on the injury report his entire career.

  5. Sorry, all of the other receivers on staff. Your QB didn’t think you were very “dynamic”. Sheesh…

  6. Glad Tannehill isn’t required to be consulted to every team move
    He isn’t requesting a trade

  8. I suppose we’re going to have to start referring to Tannehill as “Mr Big Arm”.

  9. Titans are loaded now on offense with Henry, Julio, and Brown. Not sure about their defense. When Baker Mayfield lights u up that isn’t a good sign.

  11. He’s getting the equivalent of a formula one car with a used power plant. Good luck with that.

  12. I got thumbed down alot speculating on the Titans ability to win a championship in a small market city, I happen to live in. Prove me wrong Titans and win it all, while the window is open !

  13. Not sure why folks in other threads have to bash one side or the other. This is a win-win for both sides. Julio goes to a team that isn’t all that bad. Falcons get some relief and capital to rebuild. This could actually be a win-win-win situation- the 3rd win is for the fans who have an interesting football season to look forward to……

  14. Between losing Smith as OC as bringing in a WR who’s used to being to go to guy in the offense which is Henry’s job I don’t think things are going to be as smooth as Tannehill thinks . Trying to find the balance between keeping both Henry and Jones involved enough to keep them happy isn’t going to be easy . If the defense struggles like it did last year forcing the Titans to play catch up and throw the ball more then Henry isn’t going to be happy . If the defense improves and the Titans stay with a ball control offense running the ball don’t think Jones will be happy . Going to be a big test for Vrabel , trying to figure out a way to keep everybody happy .

  15. a far cry from the days when a dysfunctional organization would expect Tannehill to get it done with brian hartline…jarvis landry lmao

  16. You lost to the Ravens in the wildcard. You will be lucky to make the playoffs this season.

  17. only problem with this deal is that ridiculous salary they are agreeing to pay a 33 year old wr at the tail end of his career. Add that the Titans are a run first team. Julio wasnt happy with not getting the ball in the red zone in ATL, that won’t change with the bulldozer Henry in the bf.

