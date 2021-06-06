Titans take on Julio Jones’ remaining contract, with the Falcons paying nothing

June 6, 2021
When the Titans traded for quarterback Ryan Tannehill in 2019, the Dolphins paid $5 million of the player’s salary in order to make it happen. This time around, Tennessee pays the full freight.

Per multiple reports, the Titans will assume full responsibility for the Julio Jones contract, with none of the amount being paid by the Falcons.

Jones has a fully-guaranteed base salary of $15.3 million in 2021. Another $2 million in salary is guaranteed for 2022.

Separate from that question is whether Jones will want, or get, a new contract from the Titans. It could happen now, it could happen later. The belief is that, at the latest, he’ll want the deal to be renegotiated after the 2021 season.

10 responses to "Titans take on Julio Jones' remaining contract, with the Falcons paying nothing"

  1. Good for the Falcons, bad for the Titans. He’s not worth full pay anymore.

  2. Again, good job Atlanta, but you are very lucky Tenn is desperate and making such a bold move not even able to afford the contract they can’t afford at age 32 and beyond.

    A hoot to see the panic in the AFC because was “rumored” to be interested.

    Advantage AFC contenders.

  3. I seems to have mattered that Jones and Henry were working out together.

  4. Titans have a lot of weapons but new OC Todd Downing was beyond horrible with the Raiders in 2017. Opposing coaches said it was the easiest offense they had ever prepared for. Like a high school offense. Hopefully he has evolved. Store this nugget away in case he bombs it again.

    Titans have a lot of weapons but new OC Todd Downing was beyond horrible with the Raiders in 2017. Opposing coaches said it was the easiest offense they had ever prepared for. Like a high school offense.
    I’m sure that you have personally spoken with multiple opposing coaches regarding Downing’s ability.

    Downing has been on the Titans staff for the past two seasons. I doubt that Vrabel would have promoted Downing to OC if he believed that Downing previously ran a high school offense.

  6. A grass field and chance to play for a championship, will hopefully keep Jones healthy and motivated. Can the Titans finally bring a pass rush to help the secondary ?

  7. I think ATL clearly won this trade. Jones is past his prime and they cleared a huge contract.

  9. So the Titans take on Jones $15.3mil contract with only $3.3mil of cap space that equals about $12mil of cuts coming soon.

  10. He’s not worth that salary, I wouldn’t pay a red cent more than 8 million with some possible escalators if I was forced to. He’s too injury prone and he’s not what he was and never will be again. Also he doesn’t get you in the end zone nearly as often as other high ranking WRs.

