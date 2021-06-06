Titans take on Julio Jones’ remaining contract, with the Falcons paying nothing

Getty Images

When the Titans traded for quarterback Ryan Tannehill in 2019, the Dolphins paid $5 million of the player’s salary in order to make it happen. This time around, Tennessee pays the full freight.

Per multiple reports, the Titans will assume full responsibility for the Julio Jones contract, with none of the amount being paid by the Falcons.

Jones has a fully-guaranteed base salary of $15.3 million in 2021. Another $2 million in salary is guaranteed for 2022.

Separate from that question is whether Jones will want, or get, a new contract from the Titans. It could happen now, it could happen later. The belief is that, at the latest, he’ll want the deal to be renegotiated after the 2021 season.