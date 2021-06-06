With Cam Newton out, Mac Jones struggled and Jarrett Stidham performed well

Getty Images

New England’s rookie quarterback had been winning widespread praise. Until he wasn’t.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones struggled after replacing Cam Newton as the top quarterback during Friday’s 11-on-11 OTA session.

After Newton exited with a bone bruise in his finger, the fifteenth overall pick in the 2021 draft had, per Reiss, “a few notable missed throws that might have made one wonder if he’s ready for prime time.”

Any missed throws are notable for Jones, because accuracy is one of his strong suits.

Meanwhile, Reiss notes that forgotten man Jarrett Stidham did well, when he practiced. Per Reiss, Stidham “stepped up Friday as the top option in 11-on-11 drills and delivered a few impressive throws.”

Unless the Patriots will find a way to carry four quarterbacks, someone will be gone. That someone will be Stidham or veteran Brian Hoyer, whose recent return caused many to predict that Stidham would be the odd man out. Maybe he won’t be.

Last year, Stidham played in five games, all in relief. He completed 22 of 44 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. That’s not the kind of showing that will earn reps when it counts.