With Cam Newton out, Mac Jones struggled and Jarrett Stidham performed well

Posted by Mike Florio on June 6, 2021, 9:28 AM EDT
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Getty Images

New England’s rookie quarterback had been winning widespread praise. Until he wasn’t.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones struggled after replacing Cam Newton as the top quarterback during Friday’s 11-on-11 OTA session.

After Newton exited with a bone bruise in his finger, the fifteenth overall pick in the 2021 draft had, per Reiss, “a few notable missed throws that might have made one wonder if he’s ready for prime time.”

Any missed throws are notable for Jones, because accuracy is one of his strong suits.

Meanwhile, Reiss notes that forgotten man Jarrett Stidham did well, when he practiced. Per Reiss, Stidham “stepped up Friday as the top option in 11-on-11 drills and delivered a few impressive throws.”

Unless the Patriots will find a way to carry four quarterbacks, someone will be gone. That someone will be Stidham or veteran Brian Hoyer, whose recent return caused many to predict that Stidham would be the odd man out. Maybe he won’t be.

Last year, Stidham played in five games, all in relief. He completed 22 of 44 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. That’s not the kind of showing that will earn reps when it counts.

26 responses to “With Cam Newton out, Mac Jones struggled and Jarrett Stidham performed well

  1. Don’t worry, Belichick will use his QI to slow down defenders and open space for his QB.

    Didn’t you see that Belichick routinely talked to the defenders on the bench when his offense was on field?

  2. If QBs were judged by their first day at practice, every rookie QB in history would have been cut.

  3. Stidham isn’t going anywhere. If Bill and the rest of the coaching staff didn’t see promise in the kid they would have sent him packing by now, but he’s obviously shown them something. This idea that a guy has to make an immediate impact in his first couple of years, or he’s a bust, is a complete joke. Hoyer is the insurance policy, and Cam is back on the cheap, so it’s one of them getting cut come cut time. BACK ON IT!!

  4. Pats QB’s have all the qualities you look for in a QB, unfortunately its split amongst the three. Cam has the mobility, Jones the decision making and Stidham the arm.

  5. >>Stidham isn’t going anywhere.

    You are correct, he stinks. Otherwise he’d have had playing time last year.

  7. Stidham is on the team because he’s cheap, he was a draft pick and has some grasp of the offense. In 3 mos, he’s outta the NFL

  8. Sounds like a real problem. Mac Jones had his moment in the sun and failed. He is doomed. Career over. What a huge draft mistake. NOT!

  9. Pats QB’s have all the qualities you look for in a QB, unfortunately its split amongst the three. Cam has the mobility, Jones the decision making and Stidham the arm.

    —————————–

    Mobility is not important for Pats offense system that depends on timing, because a QB can’t control timing while running, a QB can’t thread the needle while running, not even Rodgers (with Jimmy Graham).

    Quick decision matters, 3/10th of a second later, the play maybe gone or very risky, but it overwhelmingly depends on how quickly a QB can decipher the formations before snaps, in Pats coach’s words “He has to continue to do a better job reacting and understanding that the looks are always going to be a little bit different,”, “They are always going to be a little bit faster on Sundays and he is going to have to quickly translate the game from the practice field to the game field.”

  10. Stidham isn’t going anywhere. If Bill and the rest of the coaching staff didn’t see promise in the kid they would have sent him packing by now, but he’s obviously shown them something. This idea that a guy has to make an immediate impact in his first couple of years, or he’s a bust, is a complete joke. Hoyer is the insurance policy, and Cam is back on the cheap, so it’s one of them getting cut come cut time. BACK ON IT!!

    ————

    If Belichick saw anything in Stidham, he would’ve started him in at least one of the many games they played after they were eliminated from the playoffs. Instead he kept trotting Cam out there and he continued to be one of the worst starting QBs in the league

  11. kissbillsrings says:
    June 6, 2021 at 12:53 pm
    Pats will carry 3 QB’s this year
    Mac
    Stidham
    Cam

    —-

    Nah Cam will be gone if he loses his job to Mac. He isn’t backing up anyone.

    Unless he accepts a Taysom Hill role and I can’t see why he’s be good at that.

  12. This idea that a guy has to make an immediate impact in his first couple of years, or he’s a bust, is a complete joke
    —-
    Stidham lost his job to Cam and Hoyer last year.

  13. roughingthepasser says:
    June 6, 2021 at 12:47 pm
    >>Stidham isn’t going anywhere.

    You are correct, he stinks. Otherwise he’d have had playing time last year.

    —-
    Yeah Stidham is kinda crappy. The idea that he is Brady 2.0 is and always was a pipe dream. He is here because his cheap rookie contract allows that to happen.

  14. GoodellMustGo says:
    June 6, 2021 at 2:46 pm
    roughingthepasser says:
    June 6, 2021 at 12:47 pm
    >>Stidham isn’t going anywhere.

    You are correct, he stinks. Otherwise he’d have had playing time last year.

    —-
    Yeah Stidham is kinda crappy. The idea that he is Brady 2.0 is and always was a pipe dream. He is here because his cheap rookie contract allows that to happen.

    1 1 Rate This

    ——————

    Who said “Stidham is Brady 2.0” without comparing his games as a starter to what Brady was growing into in 2001?

    No one said that and you don’t know more than BB. BB decided Stidham was good enough to be the lone back up in 2019. You do not know more than BB.

    There is a reason Garoppolo and Stidham were the only rookie qbs to ever back up Brady.

    BB, not you, thought they were good enough to have earned it after fantastic preseasons and camps.

    No one will ever be Brady, even the 1st overall pick in a draft, so you can stop trying to sell the idea someone said “Stifdham
    is the next Brady”, when no one said it.

    Newton sucks and can’t even lead an offense with a great OL and two RBs averaging 5.5 YPC to help him. That’s how bad Newton is.

  15. tedmurph says:
    June 6, 2021 at 1:05 pm
    Stidham is on the team because he’s cheap, he was a draft pick and has some grasp of the offense. In 3 mos, he’s outta the NFL
    ——
    Yep

  16. Newton sucks and can’t even lead an offense with a great OL and two RBs averaging 5.5 YPC to help him. That’s how bad Newton is.
    ———
    And yet he was never in jeopardy of losing his job at any point. Go figure.

    The Chiefs game last year should tell you why.

  17. Neither Cam Newton nor Stidham will be legitimate starter in future. No need to argue about which one will be good in future.

    Macro Jones is Pats best hope for now (wait 3 months), unless they land Aaron Rodgers.

  18. Macro Jones is Pats best hope for now (wait 3 months),
    ——
    Wait 3 months for what? He already is. He’s the future.

  19. Wait 3 months for what? He already is. He’s the future.

    ————————-

    Pats offense system is notoriously complicated. Not sure if Macro Jones is able to command it or not.

  20. Let’s see what Stidham can do with a better roster and a full off season. People forget Brady looked washed up in 2019 and 2020 roster was worse. It’s a good thing Belichick protected Stidham by starting Cam and Hoyer. Now Stidham is looking better and ready to take over. The league better watch out.

  21. The NFL is likely to keep the Covid rules in place for 2021 with regard to the Practice Squad. The Covid protocal squad limit is 16. If they return to normal protocols, it drops to 12. In addition, you can carry up to 6 players on the practice squad, with more than 4 years experience. There is no limit on the number of years in the league that those 6 players can have. That means they can afford to use one of those slots on Brian Hoyer with the understanding Hoyer won’t sign elsewhere (unless it is an opportunity too good for him to pass up). Hoyer will turn 36 in October. I don’t think anyone is going to come calling at this point. This allows Hoyer to keep his family settled in the New England/Foxboro area, but still pull at least a veteran minimum salary of $660k, and maybe more depending on how they value his presence and want to keep him around. This way, he can be there to mentor the young QB’s, AND run the scout teams, because he is good at it, AND, it frees up the young QB’s to focus on learning the system. The goal would be to coach up the young QB’s and have them be 1-2 or 2-1 in 2022, with Cam likely moving on unless he has a stellar year and makes it impossible for them to move on from him. That’s not as likely, so I think this scenario of Hoyer on the Practice Squad, Cam being QB1 for now, and Jarret Stidham and Mac Jones focused on learning the offense with an eye on starting later in the season or 2022. Hoyer helps them learn, teaches them how to be a pro, and gives the Pat’s defense good looks at the upcoming QB on the schedule by running the Scout teams. It’s not really fair to expect Cam to mentor the young QB’s. He has enough on his own plate too, and it would be a strange dynamic, all things considered. I think this is very Belichick-like in finding creative ways to exploit new rules.

  22. One thing I forgot to mention is that a coaches salary is much less than a veteran minimum, which is another reason to have Hoyer on the Practice Squad rather than the sidelines, to mentor the young QB’s. Running the scout team is a bonus.

  23. GoodellMustGo says:
    June 6, 2021 at 3:47 pm
    Newton sucks and can’t even lead an offense with a great OL and two RBs averaging 5.5 YPC to help him. That’s how bad Newton is.
    ———
    And yet he was never in jeopardy of losing his job at any point. Go figure.

    The Chiefs game last year should tell you why.

    3 2 Rate This

    —————

    Was this after BB signed Newton to pick him
    over Hoyer due to the pandemic? Why is it so hard to understand the team didn’t practice until 7.26 which meant Stidham missedf the ever
    important building blocks a young qb would need?

    The disingenuousness of these known facts makes you disingenuous not to mention lying that Stidham was not the lone back up in 2019. He was clearly doing something right.

    Nothing told any educated persojn “why” in arguably the strangest year in American history since the onset of the Civil War.

    Stidham at least threw a TD in that game and Newton let the team
    down by magically being the one guy to get Covid living out of a hotel with no one in it. Go figure. BB managed the whole thing as best he could, but it’s also been the complete opposite as he would normally see a job be won. Give the job to Cam Newton? Only in 2020 would
    that occur because of Covid. That’s the reason. Duh.

    Leave it to Brady Fanboys to pretend what happened in 2020 was nornal.

    Seek the help you need.

  24. Give the job to Cam Newton? Only in 2020 would
    that occur because of Covid. That’s the reason.

    —————————–

    That would occur without Covid too, because Belichick and Pats coaches believed that they had a magic system, they only needed a QB who could throw 5 yards, QB with mobility? that is even better.

    BTW, you know Belichick respected players that beat his defense.

  25. Stidham at least threw a TD in that game
    —-
    He also threw one to the other team.

    NFL record holder for fastest to 5 Ints to start his career. Broke Nathan Peterman’s record. He’s not a good QB dude and he never will be get over it.

  26. The disingenuousness of these known facts makes you disingenuous not to mention lying that Stidham was not the lone back up in 2019. He was clearly doing something right.
    ——————-
    If Stidham was the lone back up in 2019 then why was Kessler on the roster?

