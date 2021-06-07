Britt Reid pleads not guilty to DWI charge

Getty Images

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was in court Monday to enter a plea on the charge of driving while intoxicated he faces after crashing into two cars a couple of days before the Chiefs played in Super Bowl LV.

Reid entered a not guilty plea on the charge in a Kansas City courtroom. At the time he was charged, prosecutors said Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving 83.9 mph and that he had a blood alcohol concentration of .113.

The judge in the case said Reid is allowed to drive while out on bond with a special interlock device installed in his car that prevents it from starting unless Reid has passed a breathalyzer test.

One of the cars that Reid crashed into had stopped on the side of an interstate entrance ramp and the other one had pulled over to assist in getting the other vehicle started. A five-year-old girl in one of the cars suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent months in the hospital before returning home.

Reid was placed on administrative leave after the crash and his contract expired earlier this year.