Broncos, NFL decline comment on Ja’Wuan James grievance

On Monday morning, former Broncos tackle Ja’Wuan James filed a grievance seeking $15 million in guaranteed pay from the team. The league and the team has chimed in, by not chiming in.

“We will decline comment,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to PFT. “This will be heard in accordance with the process set forth in the CBA.”

Separately, the Broncos texted “no comment” in response to the grievance.

The Broncos and the NFL undoubtedly will fight the grievance aggressively. It will be resolved by a panel of arbitrators, not by the Commissioner or his designee. Which instantly gives James a better shot than he’d have if this were one of the matters over which the NFL had final say.