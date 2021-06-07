Broncos trainer Steve Antonopulos retires after 45 seasons

Getty Images

The Broncos will have a new person as the head of their training staff for the first time in a long time.

Steve Antonopulos announced his retirement on Monday. Antonopulos joined the Broncos as an assistant trainer in 1976, became head athletic trainer in 1981 and was promoted to the role of director of sports medicine in 2016. Over that time, Antonopulos worked all eight Super Bowls that the Broncos have appeared in.

“When I committed to come back for this past season, I told John [Elway], ‘This is it. My wife deserves this and we need to move on,'” Antonopulos told Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

The Broncos will name their training room after Antonopulos in a move CEO Joe Ellis called a “no-brainer” given his long run with the franchise.