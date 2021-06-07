Dawson Knox: Bills adding Zach Ertz would be great for competition

Getty Images

The Bills created more than $7.8 million in cap space for the 2021 season when they restructured wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ contract last week and that gave rise to thoughts about how they might use it.

One possibility would be a move for Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz has been on the trade block the entire offseason and the Bills were mentioned as a landing spot before the cap maneuvering took place.

Such a move would impact the playing time of Dawson Knox, Jacob Hollister and other tight ends already in Buffalo, but Knox said he’d welcome the addition.

“How I look at that stuff, whoever they bring in, that’s just great competition for the room,” Knox said, via USAToday.com. “I love that Jacob is here, I’ve enjoyed getting to know him. I think no matter who they bring in, it just elevates everyone’s level of play. No matter who they bring in, whether it’s a rookie or an All-Pro like Zach, I think it’ll be great just to elevate competition. Iron sharpens iron.”

Knox led Buffalo tight ends with 24 catches last season. Should they acquire Ertz, it’s likely a lot more passes will be headed in the direction of the tight end in 2021.