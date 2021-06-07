DK Metcalf to participate in charity softball game at MLB All-Star Game

USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will take part in a charity softball game at the MLB All-Star Game in Denver next month.

MLB announced Metcalf was a part of 19 celebrities currently slated to participate in the game. Metcalf is the only NFL player to be taking part currently. C.C. Sabathia, Larry Walker, Hunter Pence, Vinny Castilla and Jennie Finch are some other athletes set to participate.

It’s the latest sport outside of football Metcalf has dabbled in this offseason. Last month, Metcalf took part in the USTAF Golden Games, which is part of the qualifying process for the Olympic Games. Metcalf finished last in his heat with a 10.37-second effort in the 100-yard dash.

The charity softball game takes place on the Sunday ahead of the All-Star game following the Futures Game. Monday is the Home Run Derby before the All-Star Game on Tuesday. All-Star week will run from July 11-13 at Coors Field after MLB moved the game out of Atlanta amid a furor over a controversial voting rights law was passed in Georgia.