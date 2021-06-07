Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Saints

Getty Images

The Saints may have found a veteran for their defensive backfield.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New Orleans is bringing in Dre Kirkpatrick for a visit.

Kirkpatrick most recently played for the Cardinals in 2020, appearing in 14 games and starting 11. He recorded three interceptions and seven passes defensed for the club.

Kirkpatrick was a longtime Bengals corner, playing 99 games for them over eight seasons. He has 13 career interceptions and 72 passes defensed.

The veteran corner also visited the Patriots last month.

New Orleans has been searching for a corner who can effectively replace Janoris Jenkins, who was released in March. The club wanted to trade into the top 10 of the draft in April, but couldn’t find a partner.