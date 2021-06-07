Eagles sign sixth-round pick JaCoby Stevens

Getty Images

Philadelphia has made some more progress on signing its 2021 draft picks.

The Eagles announced Monday that they’ve signed sixth-round pick JaCoby Stevens.

A linebacker out of LSU, Stevens played was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019. He played 42 career games with 30 starts. He led LSU in tackles in his senior year, with 6.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks. He also had three fumble recoveries.

Stevens is the eighth of Philadelphia’s nine draft picks to ink his four-year rookie deal. Second-round center Landon Dickerson is the lone remaining unsigned draftee.