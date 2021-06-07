Ja’Wuan James agrees to two-year deal with Ravens

Getty Images

Monday’s been a busy day for Ja’Wuan James.

James filed a grievance against the Broncos because the team released him and voided guarantees in his contract after he tore his Achilles working out away from the facility in April. That injury did not keep the Ravens from expressing interest in signing James, however, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, via James’ agents, that he’s agreed to a two-year deal.

The Ravens will pay James $500,000 in guaranteed money this year while he rehabs his injury and James will be set to make more than $8 million for the 2022 season in Baltimore. The deal is pending a physical that will not include the Achilles injury.

Baltimore traded right tackle Orlando Brown to the Chiefs earlier this offseason and they signed former Steeler Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal in May, so James may not be the only experienced option at that spot once he’s healthy enough to get back on the field.