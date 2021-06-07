Julian Okwara wants he and his brother Romeo to get double-digit sacks with Lions

Getty Images

One of the reasons edge rusher Romeo Okwara re-signed with the Lions before hitting free agency was his brother’s presence on the roster.

Detroit selected Julian Okwara, also an edge rusher, in the third round of the 2020 draft. But he didn’t see much playing time as a rookie, as he was on the field for just 69 defensive snaps and 30 special teams snaps.

After picking up 10.0 sacks in 2020, Romeo is slated to be a starter in new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s 2021 scheme. Julian, at this point, is not. But he still has visions of becoming a dynamic pass-rushing duo with his brother for the Lions.

“I definitely see myself getting double-digit sacks and my brother the same thing,” Julian said last week, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think that’s something that hasn’t been done with two brothers coming off the edge and just having that excitement of knowing your brother’s on the other end.”

Julian added that the brothers want to “build a legacy” together and are excited for the opportunity to do so.

“It means everything,” Julian said. “He signed a three-year contract and I’m here for three more years so I’m definitely looking forward to the future and definitely changing this program around.”

Romeo went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2016 and has 20.0 career sacks in five years. Julian also went to Notre Dame, but never played on the same team with his older brother until last year.