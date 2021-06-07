Julio Jones’ arrival bumps the Titans’ betting odds

USA TODAY Sports

The addition of receiver Julio Jones by the Tennessee Titans has not yet moved the betting markets in a major way.

The folks at the PointsBet sports book have bumped the Titans’ odds for winning the AFC South From +120 to +110. In turn, the Colts dropped from +100 to +110.

Tennessee’s chances of winning the Super Bowl have moved from +3500 to +3000.

The change also has boosted the MVP candidacy of two key Titans. Jones had been at +15000; he’s now at +10000. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill likewise has seen his chances go from +2800 to +2000.

Betting odds aside, the Titans seem poised to become one of the best team in the league, assuming that all of the key players remain healthy. And, as Simms and I agreed on Monday’s PFT Live, the arrival of Jones and the presence of A.J. Brown could make it imperative that the Titans have a better alternative to Logan Woodside and DeShone Kizer as the understudies to Tannehill.