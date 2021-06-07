Kliff Kingsbury: It’s been a real joy to see J.J. Watt around the building

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt was one of several veterans who came in for Arizona’s OTAs last week.

Watt noted the difference between just getting together in virtual meetings versus actually being on the field last week, saying the Cardinals have a great group.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury appreciated the veteran defensive lineman coming to the voluntary sessions.

“He’s locked in all the time,” Kingsbury said, via Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals’ website. “He’s a team guy. Incredible work ethic. Incredible leadership. It’s been a real joy to see him around the building.”

Arizona brought in Watt to boost a defense that finished 12th in points allowed and 13th in yards allowed in 2020. Starting all 16 games last year, Watt recorded 5.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 17 QB hits in his 10th season for Houston.