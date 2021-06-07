Mike Williams: I’m not really focused on a potential contract extension

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers picked receiver Mike Williams with the seventh pick in 2017. While he’s become a key player within their offense, he’s also recorded just one season with 1,000 yards receiving.

Last year, Williams reeled in 48 passes for 756 yards with five touchdowns in 15 games. He’s now entering the last season of his rookie contract on his fifth-year option. But Williams said Monday that he’s not thinking about a potential extension before training camp.

“I’m just out here practicing,” Williams said during his press conference. “People upstairs, my agent, everybody else handles that.”

Williams added that he wasn’t sure if his agent and Los Angeles were even engaged in discussions on a new contract.

“I’m not really focused on that,” he said.

In 56 career games, Williams has 151 receptions for 2,516 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s gone over 1,000 yards once — in 2019 when he led the league at 20.4 yards per reception and tallied 1,001 yards.