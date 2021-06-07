Mitchell Trubisky gets what he calls a “fresh start” in Buffalo

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky calls being in Buffalo a “fresh start.” That fresh start makes him a fresh backup.

Trubisky will backup Josh Allen after signing a one-year deal with the Bills on March 18.

“I think I just needed a fresh start,” Trubisky told the Buffalo News. “I just wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted and they had a role for me.

“I wanted to be a part of a championship-caliber team, so when this opportunity came knocking on the door, I thought it was a great fit, just with the offense and the people they’ve got in this building right now. To be part of a team that can possibly go win a Super Bowl, I think that’s special. . . . Coming here and backing up Josh is going to be a new role, but I’m ready to embrace that and be a part of this great team and help any way I can.”

The Bears made Trubisky the second overall choice in 2017, but he started only 50 games in four seasons and went 29-21 before leaving in free agency. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane called Trubisky an NFL starter who gets a chance to do just that sooner than later.

Trubisky isn’t looking beyond this season.

“It’s definitely day to day, task at hand,” Trubisky said. “Just put my heart and soul into this year and into every day, and I know the future will take care of itself. I’m looking forward to embracing this year, giving it everything I’ve got, and then when we get to the next opportunity, that’s when we approach things and see where we’re at.

“But for now, I’m just loving it day to day here in Buffalo and just helping this team as much as I possibly can. That’s how I’m going about it — day-to-day mindset and control what I can control.”