Navy won’t let Cameron Kinley delay commission to play for Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers signed cornerback Cameron Kinley as an undrafted free agent in May, but it does not look like he will get a chance to try to make the team this summer.

Kinley went to the United States Naval Academy and, per multiple reports, his bid to delay his commission in order to play football has been denied.

It’s not clear why Kinley’s bid was denied. Players from service academies were barred from delaying their commissions in 2017, but the policy changed back to allowing for exemptions from immediate service in 2019. Former Army linebacker Jon Rhattigan signed with the Seahawks after the draft and said he’s been cleared to remain with the team.

Kinley played 27 games in college and left school with 88 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble.