Nick Saban extends deal with Alabama through 2028

Getty Images

The man who once said he’s not going to be the Alabama coach is going to keep being the Alabama coach.

The school announced on Monday that Nick Saban has signed an extension through 2028. He’ll be 77 at the conclusion of that deal.

The new contract adds five seasons to his existing deal. He’s due to make $8.425 million in 2021; per ESPN.com, the average value of the contract will exceed $10 million for the life of the deal.

He also gets a “contract completion benefit” of $800,000 at the end of each year, from 2022 through 2025.

It’s highly unlikely that Saban will leave Alabama for another school, unless someone were to offer him an obscene amount of money. The NFL ship has sailed for Saban after his failed two-year stint with the Dolphins. He’s no longer even mentioned as a candidate to return to the pro game.

Then again, if former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer turns the Jaguars around quickly, the copycat NFL could come calling. With Patriots coach Bill Belichick believed to be making more than $20 million per year, there’s still a slim chance some team will make Saban an offer he can’t refuse to declare he’ll never be the coach of.