Packers’ Adrian Amos: Our defense has to be great, regardless of who’s at QB

Getty Images

Packers safety Adrian Amos is heading into his second season in Green Bay after four seasons in Chicago, and he appreciates the contrast between playing with Aaron Rodgers and playing with the Bears’ recent collection of quarterbacks.

But Amos — who played in games for the Bears in which Mitch Trubisky, Jay Cutler, Matt Barkley, Brian Hoyer, Mike Glennon, Chase Daniel and Jimmy Clausen — started at quarterback — said his mentality is always that the defense shouldn’t have to rely on the quarterback to put a lot of points on the board.

“I’ve had about six or seven quarterbacks over my time in Chicago, before coming here. I carry over that same mindset, that we’re not relying on who’s on offense,” Amos said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “That’s something I try to consistently say [to the rest of the team] and consistently believe. If we lose, it’s on us. We have to rely on our defense. The offense isn’t always going to be clicking 100%. And that’s how we take it. We can’t worry about what’s going on on the other side. You never know. Whether y’all think [Rodgers] is gone or staying or whatever, regardless, we’ve got to be great on defense.”

Amos said he hopes Rodgers returns to the Packers, but there are no excuses for the rest of the team if he doesn’t.

“They’re not going to cancel all the games because we don’t have the three-time MVP at quarterback,” Amos said. “Of course, you want one of the greatest, if not the greatest, quarterbacks ever on your team. You want him out here. But everybody has to go about their business, and I’m not going to knock anybody for getting what they feel they deserve.”