Packers expecting receivers who skipped OTAs to attend mandatory minicamp

The big question facing the Packers as their mandatory minicamp approaches is whether Aaron Rodgers will be there. But Rodgers isn’t the only high-profile Packer who has been skipping voluntary Organized Team Activities.

Davante Adams and most of the Packers’ other top receivers skipped voluntary OTAs, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that they’re all expected to be there for mandatory work. Some are already in Green Bay and those who aren’t will be before mandatory minicamp opens.

If Rodgers isn’t there, it will be second-year quarterback Jordan Love getting the bulk of the work with the first-string offense and throwing to Adams and the other starting receivers.

In addition to Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess and Equanimeous St. Brown were all absent during voluntary work, according to reporters in Green Bay.