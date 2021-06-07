Ravens, Gus Edwards agree to terms on two-year, $10 million extension

Getty Images

All aboard the Gus bus.

Gus Edwards has put up consistent production in his first three seasons for the Ravens, registering just over 700 yards on an average of 138 carries per season. And now he’s been rewarded for his performance.

Baltimore and Edwards have agreed to terms on a two-year, $10 million extension that puts the running back under contract through 2023, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Edwards was a restricted free agent, tendered at the second-round level in March.

Last year, Edwards appeared in all 16 games while starting six of them. He set new career highs in yards rushing (723) and rushing touchdowns (six). He also caught nine passes for 129 yards.

In all, Edwards has 2,152 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns in three years.

The Ravens also have J.K. Dobbins entering his second year at running back, and the duo should continue to complement one another well in Baltimore’s backfield. Dobbins was second on the team behind Lamar Jackson in 2020 with 805 yards rushing.