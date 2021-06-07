Ravens want to make J.K. Dobbins “a viable weapon” in passing game

Getty Images

Upgrading the passing offense is a goal in Baltimore again this year and the process will involve more than tweaks to the formations they’ll use come the fall.

Lamar Jackson has not made much use of the team’s running backs as receivers over his two full seasons as a starter and that’s something offensive coordinator Greg Roman would like to change this year. He said last week that he’d like to see J.K. Dobbins take on a bigger role in the aerial game in his second season with the team.

“We’d love to really have a threat out of the backfield. J.K. is a very talented athlete,” Roman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “He didn’t do much route running in high school or college, really. He was just toting the rock, getting handoffs. I think he has got the skill set and the talent to really include him as a viable weapon in the passing game. That’s a big focus of what we’re doing right now.”

The Ravens talked a lot about changes to the passing offense last year, but didn’t have a full offseason to work on changes. They have that ability now and we’ll see in a few months if their work paid off.