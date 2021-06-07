Report: 49ers to stay at Greenbrier between season-opening road games

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers stayed at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia between Week 2 and Week 3 games at MetLife Stadium last year and returned to Santa Clara with a pair of wins.

It looks like they will be trying to do something similar this year. Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the team will return to the Greenbrier this September.

The 49ers open the season with a game in Detroit on September 12. They would then travel to the Greenbrier and practice there in the days leading up to their Week 2 Sunday game in Philadelphia.

In 2019, the 49ers spent a week in Youngstown, Ohio and another in Florida between road games in an effort to limit the toll of travel on players. If the 49ers traveled back and forth for all of their road games this season, they would log a league-high 28,000 miles over the 17-game schedule.