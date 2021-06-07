Report: NFL has no new referees this season, hires only one new official

Getty Images

The NFL retained most of its officials for 2021, losing only the six who retired after the 2020 season.

The league, though, is hiring only one new official and has no new referees for this season, Football Zebras reports. Officials hired during the second wave of the 2020 offseason are begin retained as permanent officials.

It marks the first time in four seasons without a referee promotion, according to Football Zebras, with seven total referee promotions the three previous seasons. The hiring of only one new official is the fewest since 2013 when the league also saw only one rookie official.

The league will have another woman on its officiating crews for this season with the hiring of line judge Maia Chaka. And the three centralized replay assistants from 2020 — Desiree Abrams, Artenzia Young-Seigler and Sebrina Brunson — are on crews for 2021.

The league designated two veteran officials as swing officials, and they will move among crews this season, per Football Zebras.

The Football Zebras site has the full list of crews for 2021.