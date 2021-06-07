Seahawks cut Nick Guggemos

Getty Images

The Seahawks waived tight end Nick Guggemos a month after signing him.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider’s alma mater is the University of St. Thomas, a Division III school in St. Paul, Minnesota, where Guggemos played.

Guggemos, a former receiver and track and field athlete, worked out at the University of Minnesota’s pro day.

Injuries limited Guggemos’ college career, which came to an end in 2018.

Guggemos is the son of former NFL defensive back and kick returner Neal Guggemos. Neal Guggemos also played at St. Thomas before spending three years in the NFL with the Vikings and Giants.