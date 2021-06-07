Sean McVay touts Cam Akers’ versatility as the RB enters second season

USA TODAY Sports

Cam Akers emerged as the Rams’ lead back late in the 2020 season, helping power the Rams to their playoff victory over the Seahawks with 131 rushing yards a touchdown in January.

Los Angeles acquired Matthew Stafford to help elevate the club’s passing game. But Akers should remain a strong threat within the offense, especially as he continues to become a more complete back.

Last week, head coach Sean McVay said Akers is capable and has the skillset to do so, praising his natural run instincts.

“He’s obviously a great runner, but he’s got ability as a pass-catcher coming from the backfield, and we can displace him and put him in the slot or the outside receiver location,” McVay said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “There’s not any limitations, but we’ll see how it comes to life.”

When the Rams were at their best under McVay in 2017 and 2018, the offense ran through Todd Gurley. Akers may not reach Gurley’s rare level of performance across those two seasons, but even with Stafford in tow, the Rams will need Akers to be effective to bring their offense back to a top-five level in 2021.