Texans are struggling to sell season tickets

The Texans essentially have become an expansion team. At least when they were an expansion team, fans wanted to see them play.

The franchise that joined the NFL in 2002 has sold out every one of its home games. That steak is in danger.

Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle writes that, in a matter of weeks, he has gone from 12,734 on the season-ticket waiting list to eligible to buy season tickets. Solomon passed.

“Hell would freeze over before I’d spend a nickel on Texans tickets this year,” Solomon explains. But he doesn’t blame the current players, the team, or Deshaun Watson‘s legal issues for the predicament.

“The ineptitude starts at the top,” Solomon writes. “That is why I couldn’t find a reason to justify spending on tickets.”

It’s amazing to think that, fewer than 17 months ago, the Texans held a 24-0 lead over the Chiefs in the playoffs. It’s been all downhill since then, the Texans possibly haven’t reached rock bottom.

In the first season of 17 regular-season contests, the Texans are currently favored to lose every single game.