Titans confident Julio Jones will stay healthy

Getty Images

Julio Jones missed seven games last year with thigh and hamstring injuries, and before the Titans traded for him, they wanted to make sure he could stay healthy.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson told Peter King for today’s Football Morning in America that Tennessee’s medical evaluation of Jones made them confident that he’ll be good to go for them this year.

Judging Jones’ health “was big in the decision,” Robinson told King. “Missing time last year, what were the circumstances surrounding that? And based on our evaluation of him, he’s healthy and doesn’t look like he’s lost anything to us.”

The 32-year-old Jones still played at a high level when he was healthy last season. In fact, his average of 11.3 yards per target was a career high. So he hasn’t shown many signs of losing a step, as long as he’s healthy.