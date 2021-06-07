TJ Olsen thankful after receiving new heart

Getty Images

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, is feeling grateful this morning after receiving a heart transplant over the weekend.

Greg Olsen posted on Twitter a video of TJ, who is still in his hospital bed but looks alert and happy.

“Hi, everybody. Thank you for thinking of me. Thank you for praying with me,” Olsen said. “We love you guys. Bye.”

Olsen and his wife found out when she was pregnant with TJ that he would be born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a birth defect that impairs normal blood flow through the heart. TJ had three open-heart surgeries before his third birthday but had been relatively healthy until recently, when his heart began to fail.

Greg Olsen played for the Bears from 2007 to 2010, the Panthers from 2011 to 2019 and the Seahawks in 2020 before announcing his retirement this year. Olsen‘s foundation donated $2.5 million to the pediatric cardiac center at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte in 2019.