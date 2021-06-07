Tony Jefferson set to sign with 49ers

Getty Images

Safety Tony Jefferson‘s been out of the league for a while, but he’s set for a shot at resuming his NFL career.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jefferson has agreed to sign with the 49ers. Jefferson visited with the team in April.

Jefferson last played in an NFL game in Week 5 of the 2019 season. He tore his ACL while playing for the Ravens and was released by the team in February 2020.

Jefferson spent three seasons in Baltimore after opening his career with four years in Arizona. He started 49 games over the last four years he was on the field and has 451 tackles, four interceptions, 8.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries for his career.