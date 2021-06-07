Vic Fangio: It’s too early to come to even a small conclusion at QB

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos quarterback competition figures to go on for the next couple of months, at least into the early goings of training camp.

But on Monday, there appeared to be a clear difference in incumbent starter Drew Lock and newly acquired Teddy Bridgewater.

According to multiple reporters who watched practice, Lock threw a pair of interceptions on Monday — the first day the Broncos have run 11-on-11 drills. Bridgewater, on the other hand, fired plenty of accurate passes, showing off his connection with second-year receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Head coach Vic Fangio was asked in his Monday press conference if he thought Lock was pressing in his decision-making.

“Not really,” Fangio said, noting quarterbacks coach Mike Shula and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur were working with Lock on that subject. “I think it’s too early to come to any conclusions one way or the other — even a small conclusion. … I’m not worried about it at this point.”

Fangio later added that Lock was dealing with a blister on one of his fingers, though the head coach wasn’t sure how much that affected Lock’s throws.

Either way, Lock might have a little ground to make up over the rest of the offseason program and could likely use a couple of good days in a row.