Aaron Rodgers not at Packers’ mandatory minicamp

June 8, 2021
Aaron Rodgers is officially holding out on the Packers.

Rodgers is not in attendance at the Packers’ first mandatory work of the offseason, a minicamp that began at 8:30 this morning, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s no surprise: As soon as the Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game in January, Rodgers began making cryptic comments that hinted that he might not return to the team, and more recent reports have made it clear that Rodgers is serious about wanting out.

But just because Rodgers isn’t there now, doesn’t mean he won’t be when the season starts. If the Packers are adamant that they won’t trade Rodgers, he may decide that he’d rather keep playing for the Packers than not play at all. Retiring would mean not only not earning his $14.7 million salary this season, but also that he would have to pay back millions of dollars in previously earned bonuses.

This story is a long way from over, but what’s clear for now is the Packers are at work in Green Bay, and Rodgers isn’t there.

25 responses to “Aaron Rodgers not at Packers’ mandatory minicamp

  3. Rodgers doesn’t need mini camp. let the new guy get more snaps…hes going to need to take the reigns sooner or later.

  4. So Rodgers is trying to get the Packers GM fired.

    I’m old enough to remember when Rodgers got the Coach fired & he still didn’t win the SB.

    Deja vu all over again.

    Meanwhile back in Tampa Bay, Brady is on the field practicing with the SB-winning team even though his coach had given him an excuse because of his off season knee surgery.

  5. Lets go Jordan Love!!! Finally he is getting some worthwhile reps. There is a reason he was a 1st round pick. Its refreshing as a fan to get the drama out of the way and get an eager kid in the mix.

  6. Rodgers is under contract but acting like a victim? Pathetic! Trade while he’s worth something!

  7. jrterrier5 says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:06 am
    So Rodgers is trying to get the Packers GM fired.

    I’m old enough to remember when Rodgers got the Coach fired & he still didn’t win the SB.
    _______

    AR had nothing to do with MM getting fired. McCarthy achieved that all on his own.

  9. So Rodgers tells Kenny Mayne that his grudge is “about people that make things go, character, culture, and doing things the right way”.

    But yet Rodgers doesnt follow that philosophy with his own family.

    Hypocrisy at its finest.

    Go Jordan Love. Best of luck kid. Arod will try to sabotage you once you pick up the system, no doubt.

  11. For all those who said he hadn’t spoken yet so nothing to see – he sure is speaking loudly today.

  12. Some of the all-tine greats are also all-time Pro’s!
    Some, just all-time drama queens like the guy who used to be QB in GB.

  13. golforepar says:

    Trade while he’s worth something!
    ———————————
    His trade value will be greatest at this years trade deadline or next spring. Right now the value is lower than down the road.

  15. jrterrier5 says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:06 am
    So Rodgers is trying to get the Packers GM fired.

    I’m old enough to remember when Rodgers got the Coach fired & he still didn’t win the SB.

    ——————
    OMG!!! You’re old enough to remember that?!!! Why, that must’ve happened nearly 2-1/2 years ago!!! How old can you even be???

  16. If NFL owners can cut a player under contract, then NFL players should be able to get out of their contract and play for someone else. How the NFLPA keeps under-performing for their members is breathtaking.

  18. Brady is a team and family guy. Rodgers family is a me, myself and I. Which is also Rodgers team!

  20. Brady started this Diva behavior. Good luck to GB because the longer you continue to avoid the obvious, the worse it gets.

  22. 50Stars says:
    June 8, 2021 at 10:22 am
    golforepar says:

    Trade while he’s worth something!
    ———————————
    His trade value will be greatest at this years trade deadline or next spring. Right now the value is lower than down the road.

    1 3 Rate This

    ———————

    Why is that exactly?

    Denver wouldn’t want Aaron Rodgers for a couple 1st rd picks? Why?

  25. Rodgers did break his silence to announce that he will be introducing himself when he goes into Canton.

