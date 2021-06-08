Brian Daboll: Stefon Diggs has that dog mentality

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs made a clear impact on Buffalo’s offense in 2020, his first year with the team. Diggs led the league in both catches and yards, setting Bills franchise records along the way.

After finishing last season with a loss in the AFC Championship Game, the Bills returned many members of their team — including their coaching staff. While offensive coordinator Brian Daboll received some interest in the head coaching cycle, he’s back as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator for a fourth season.

Meeting with the media on Tuesday, Daboll was asked about defenses adjusting to Diggs in 2021. The offensive coordinator didn’t seem concerned about it.

“Diggs has that dog mentality,” Daboll said, via Chris Brown of the Bills’ website. “He’s not looking at what he did this past year. He’s just looking to get better this year. We have expectations and standards inside our walls. Being gritty, competitive, humble is where it’s rooted. Our goal is to keep on climbing.”

After the Bills acquired him for a first-round pick, Diggs caught 127 passes for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns last year.