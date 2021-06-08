Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson charged with drunken driving

Getty Images

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson was charged with drunken driving May 27, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports. Brownson had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

Brownson had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Brunswick Mayor’s Court, according to Cabot.

The Browns released a statement Tuesday night: “We are aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation. We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Brownson, in her second season as a Browns assistant coach and Kevin Stefanski’s chief of staff, could face NFL discipline.

She was stopped at 12:27 a.m. for driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to court records obtained by Cabot. Brownson’s blood-alcohol content was .2150. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.

Brownson, 31, became the first woman to serve as a primary position coach in an NFL game in the Browns’ 27-25 victory over the Jaguars last season. Tight ends coach Drew Petzing missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. She coached the receivers in a game against the Steelers after receivers coach Chad O’Shea tested positive for COVID-19.