Buccaneers sign Kyle Trask

The Buccaneers had Tom Brady on the field for Tuesday’s minicamp practice and they took care of some business with one of his backups as well.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team has signed second-round pick Kyle Trask. It’s a four-year deal worth over $5.5 million for the former Florida Gator.

Trask finished fourth in voting for the 2020 Heisman Trophy after completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his final college season.

Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are also on the depth chart behind Brady, but it is unlikely that all three backups will stick around past the cut to 53 players.