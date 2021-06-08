Cardinals sign Zaven Collins

Getty Images

The Cardinals have signed first-round draft choice Zaven Collins, the team announced Tuesday night.

His signing leaves only second-round choice Rondale Moore unsigned. Fourth-round choice Marco Wilson, sixth-round choice Victor Dimukeje, sixth-round choice Tay Gowan, seventh round choice James Wiggins and seventh-round choice Michal Menet previously signed their four-year rookie deals.

Collins will earn $14.7 million and an $8 million signing bonus on his four-year deal, with the Cardinals holding a fifth-year option for 2025.

“It’s special,” Collins said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “You know it’s coming, but until it’s here, you don’t know how you’re going to feel. It’s still a big milestone.”

Collins was a three-year starter at Tulsa. He had 236 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three interceptions while playing 32 games.

Collins was a consensus All-American in 2020 and won the Lombardi Award, Bronko Nagurski trophy, and Chuck Bednarik Award.

The Cardinals made him the 16th overall choice.