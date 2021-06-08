Cardinals worked out Jake Butt

Getty Images

The Cardinals worked out free agent tight end Jake Butt this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Injuries limited Butt to eight games with the Broncos in four seasons after they made him a fifth-round choice.

Butt injured a hamstring in 2020 that landed him on injured reserve. He played five games, making two catches for 5 yards while serving as a special teams contributor.

He saw action on 211 offensive snaps and 86 on special teams last season.

Butt played three games in 2018 and totaled eight catches for 85 yards.

The Cardinals have Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels, Ross Travis and Ian Bunting at the position.