Chandler Jones not at Cardinals minicamp

J.J. Watt posted a picture of himself with new teammate Chandler Jones to Twitter on Tuesday, but the two men were not together when the team’s mandatory minicamp opened later in the day.

While Jones was with the team on Monday for their media day, he has opted not to participate in the workout on Tuesday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he’s not expected to join the team on Wednesday or Thursday either and that the same is true for linebacker Jordan Hicks.

“We’ve been in communication with both guys, we know the situations and I’ll leave that dialogue between us,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “Nothing else to report on that.”

Jones is in the final year of his contract and coming back from a biceps injury that ended his 2020 season in Week 5. Hicks was given permission to seek a trade after the Cardinals picked Zaven Collins in the first round.