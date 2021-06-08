Chargers QBs coach: Justin Herbert’s right where he should be with new offense

USA TODAY Sports

While Brandon Staley was previously a defensive coordinator, one of his most important jobs as the first-year coach of the Chargers is continuing the development of quarterback Justin Herbert.

The 2020 offensive rookie of the year, Herbert set several first-year passing records in his 15 starts for Los Angeles.

Staley hired former Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator and former 49ers QBs coach Shane Day for the same position with the Chargers. Day recently said Herbert is on the right track in learning the team’s new offense.

“We’re seeing him on the trajectory we want to see him at right now,” Day said, via Jeff Miller of the L.A. Times. “As we started off and [have] gone through these last couple weeks of practice, he’s really, really sped up as far as what he knows. I think it’s all right where it’s supposed to be. It’s been perfect.”

Day noted a big reason why he took the Chargers job was being able to work with Herbert. The coach likes how the 23-year-old quarterback asks questions to gain a full picture of the scheme.

“I think that’s one of the most impressive things because, when you do that, it takes a lot of time on the front end but then everything starts to slow down for you,” Day said. “I think he’s finally getting to that stage where it’s slowing down.”

Herbert threw for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2020.